'Shark Tank' Wine Dealer Gets 2 Years For Fraud, Owes $1.8M

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Long Island federal judge sentenced a wine dealer featured on the TV show "Shark Tank" to two years in prison on Friday, ordering him to pay back $1.8 million to seven investors he fleeced and chastising him for telling probation officers his wife handles his finances. U.S. District Judge Sandra J. Feuerstein kept within federal guidelines as she ordered alcohol vendor Joseph Falcone to serve two years in prison and two more years of supervised release for a single count of wire fraud after he pled guilty to pocketing more than a half million dollars from investors, but the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS