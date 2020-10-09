NJ Apparel Co. Hit With FCA Suit Over False Veteran Claims

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government on Friday slammed a New Jersey apparel business with a False Claims Act suit alleging it secured more than $16 million in clothing contracts from federal agencies based on misrepresentations that the company was owned and controlled by a service-disabled veteran. VE Source LLC obtained contracts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Defense Logistics Agency that were set aside for service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses, or SDVOSBs, after falsely claiming that Sherman Barton owned and was responsible for the long-term and day-to-day management of the business, the government said. Even though Barton is a veteran with a...

