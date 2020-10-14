5 Ways Employers Are Botching Staff Cuts During Pandemic

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- As the coronavirus pandemic drags on and federal lawmakers dither over providing economic relief, several big-name employers like Disney and American Airlines have opted to shed thousands of employees. The head of The Walt Disney Co.'s theme parks arm announced in late September that about 28,000 U.S. park workers would be impacted by a reduction in force, and American Airlines furloughed just over 19,000 employees around the same time, with the airline's CEO mentioning in a Sept. 30 letter to employees that the cuts might have been avoided had Congress and the White House not stalled on a new aid package....

