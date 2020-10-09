Taxation With Representation: Goodwin, Davis Polk, Gibson

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Bristol Myers Squibb acquires heart disease treatment company MyoKardia for $13.1 billion, Morgan Stanley buys Eaton Vance Corp. for $7 billion, and Stone Canyon Industries pays $3.2 billion for a salt business. Bristol Myers Squibb's $13.1B BioPharma Buy Bristol Myers Squibb has agreed to pay $13.1 billion for MyoKardia, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for heart disease, the companies said Monday, in a deal built by Kirkland & Ellis and Goodwin Procter. The Kirkland team included tax partners Dean Shulman, Sara Zablotney and Vivek Ratnam, and associate Rhonda Dinkins. The Goodwin team advising...

