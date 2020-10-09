Judge Consolidates JPMorgan Spoofing Suits, Taps Counsel

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday consolidated seven proposed class actions alleging JPMorgan Chase has been illegally spoofing the futures market since 2009 and appointed Lowey Dannenberg PC and Kirby McInerney LLP as interim lead co-counsel. The two firms were vying with Nussbaum Law Group PC and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP to lead the suit that combined the several actions filed after JPMorgan acknowledged it was being investigated for trading practices. When JPMorgan filed its annual Form 10-K for 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 25, it admitted that "various authorities, including the [U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS