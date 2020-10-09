NY Sports Club Parent Gets Go-Ahead For Ch. 11 Sale Plans

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The parent company of New York Sports Club can move forward with its plans to find a buyer for its assets after a Delaware bankruptcy judge said Friday that the proposed timeline for a Chapter 11 sale was acceptable. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Joshua M. Altman of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said the company's investment bankers have already begun marketing its assets and have reached out to more than 60 potential bidders in an effort to achieve the highest and best price ahead of an early-November sale hearing. According to Altman, Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. has contacted at least...

