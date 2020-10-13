Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Covil Wants High Court's Opinion On $33M Asbestos Verdict

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Covil Corp. has asked the Fourth Circuit to hold off on enforcing a record-breaking asbestos verdict while the insulation company seeks U.S. Supreme Court review, saying the justices will likely take up the case to resolve conflicting law on verdict size analysis.

Circuit courts are split on whether federal judges must compare verdict sizes to those in similar state court cases, Covil said Friday, arguing that a Fourth Circuit panel was wrong to find otherwise and uphold a $32.7 million jury verdict for the widow of a former Firestone factory worker, an award Covil called an "extreme outlier." Covil wants the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!