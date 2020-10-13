Covil Wants High Court's Opinion On $33M Asbestos Verdict

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Covil Corp. has asked the Fourth Circuit to hold off on enforcing a record-breaking asbestos verdict while the insulation company seeks U.S. Supreme Court review, saying the justices will likely take up the case to resolve conflicting law on verdict size analysis. Circuit courts are split on whether federal judges must compare verdict sizes to those in similar state court cases, Covil said Friday, arguing that a Fourth Circuit panel was wrong to find otherwise and uphold a $32.7 million jury verdict for the widow of a former Firestone factory worker, an award Covil called an "extreme outlier." Covil wants the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS