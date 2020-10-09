Beyond Meat Beats Investor Suit Over Supplier Row For Now

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Los Angeles on Thursday told investors in Beyond Meat, the company that makes the plant-based Beyond Burger, to rewrite their claims that the company downplayed the liability risks it faced in a dispute with a former business partner. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald granted a dismissal request filed in the case by defendants Beyond Meat Inc., the company's CEO Ethan Brown and Chief Financial Officer Mark J. Nelson. In his order, Judge Fitzgerald said lead plaintiff Block Investments Corporation and named plaintiffs Jie Ling Guo and Neeraj Tulsian didn't make a convincing argument that the company...

