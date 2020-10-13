Humira Buyers Get Backing Against AbbVie's 'Patent Thicket'

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Consumer advocates, academics and a drug store industry group all have urged the Seventh Circuit to revive a lawsuit claiming AbbVie built an anti-competitive "patent thicket" around its blockbuster immunosuppressant Humira to keep cheaper biosimilars from coming to the market. An Illinois federal judge failed to consider the cumulative impacts of AbbVie's bid for more patent protection and the settlements it cut with rival companies who were seeking to market their own versions of the treatment, according to amicus briefs filed Friday from the National Association of Chain Drug Stores Inc., Consumer Action and U.S. Public Interest Research Group, Open Markets...

