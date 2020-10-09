Disney Resorts' Beer Supplier Loses COVID-19 Coverage Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday threw out a COVID-19 insurance coverage suit brought by Harvest Moon, a distributor that provides beer to Disney's amusement parks, ruling that the insurer needn't cover Harvest Moon's claims because the pandemic itself did not cause its unused beer to spoil. The decision is in line with a growing list of other district courts that've rejected similar insurance claims brought by restaurants, barbershops and retailers, among other businesses seeking coverage of losses stemming from the pandemic. Harvest Moon Distributors LLC claimed in its June complaint that it had already purchased beer for Walt Disney Parks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS