Lawmaker Says 'Battle' Looming Over Antitrust Tech Reforms

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Rep. David Cicilline said Friday he expects to see legislation floated in the coming months to implement some of the reforms recommended in a sweeping House report on the dominance of Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google — but warned that the tech giants will fight back. Cicilline, a Democrat from Rhode Island and head of the House subcommittee on antitrust, helped lead a yearlong investigation by lawmakers into the market power and dominance wielded by large technology platforms. The panel's majority issued a report on Oct. 6 that found underenforcement and gaps in current antitrust law have allowed the companies to obtain outsize...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS