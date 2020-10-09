Nike Needn't Hand Over Pay Analyses In Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Friday declined to force Nike Inc. to produce analyses comparing how the clothing giant pays and promotes male and female employees at its headquarters in the Beaver State, finding that the documents are shielded by attorney-client privilege. Current and former Nike employees Kelly Cahill, Sara Johnston, Lindsay Elizabeth and Heather Hender hit Nike with the proposed class action in 2018, claiming Nike violated the Equal Pay Act and Oregon state law by maintaining policies that create and exacerbate gender disparities in pay and promotions at the company's headquarters in Beaverton. They also alleged that women's complaints...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS