3 Firms Steer PE Deal For $2.25B Chemical Products Maker

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:14 AM EDT) -- Ardian will buy a 50% stake in Angus Chemical Co. from fellow private equity firm Golden Gate Capital in a deal that values the chemical products maker at $2.25 billion and was guided by Latham & Watkins, Kirkland and Nob Hill, the companies said Tuesday. The deal features France-based Ardian picking up a 50% stake in Illinois-headquartered Angus from Golden Gate Capital at a total enterprise value of $2.25 billion, according to a statement. The San Francisco PE shop will hold on to the other 50% of the company. Additional financial details were not disclosed. Thibault Basquin, head of Americas Investments at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS