Jumia Seeks OK Of $5M Deal To End Investors' Suits

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Investors of African e-commerce platform Jumia Technologies have asked a New York federal judge to approve a combined $5 million deal to settle two proposed class actions, one in New York federal court and one in state court, to end claims the company fooled investors into thinking it was the "Amazon of Africa" before its initial public offering. Federal lead plaintiff Hexuan Cai filed the motion Friday to tie together two settlements, ending a federal class action for $2 million and a state suit for $3 million against the Berlin-based Jumia, accused by investors of overstating the number of its active...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS