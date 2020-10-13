Justice Thomas Fires Shots At Big Tech Immunity Shield

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Justice Clarence Thomas told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday it's time to rein in the so-called Big Tech liability shield, arguing that lower courts have been "construing the law broadly" and allowing some of the world's largest internet companies to escape responsibility for harmful third-party-generated content. Justice Thomas issued the call in a 10-page statement in response to the Supreme Court's denial of security software company Malwarebytes Inc.'s petition to review a Ninth Circuit order last year allowing its rival Enigma Software Group USA LLC to sue the firm over its filtering tool, which flags Enigma's products as potential threats....

