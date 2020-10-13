EU Can Proceed With Tariffs On $4B Worth Of US Goods

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT) -- A World Trade Organization panel cleared the way for the European Union to set new tariffs on nearly $4 billion worth of U.S. goods as retaliation for illegal subsidies to Boeing on Tuesday, marking the latest turn in a 16-year legal battle that has caused trans-Atlantic relations to fray. The panel greenlit the EU's retaliatory duties after assessing the impact of a Washington state tax break given to the Boeing Co. that was deemed illegal in the dispute's earlier stages. The EU had requested retaliation against just over $8 billion worth of trade, while the U.S. said the duties should cover...

