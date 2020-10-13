9th Circ. Rejects Delay In Mailing Check Notices To Prisoners

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday rejected the federal government's attempt to delay a requirement that the Internal Revenue Service notify by mail any incarcerated individuals who may qualify for a coronavirus stimulus payment by the end of the week. A three-judge panel rejected the U.S. government's arguments in favor of an emergency stay in the class action by a group of prisoners seeking distribution of coronavirus stimulus payments to incarcerated individuals. The U.S. contended that a Thursday deadline for the mail notice requirement ordered by a California federal court was abusive. The appeals court sent the case back to the lower...

