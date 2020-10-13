Apple Says House Antitrust Report Has No Bearing On Suit

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. told a Delaware federal court that a recent congressional report on the dominance of digital platforms has no bearing on a software company's claims that the tech giant monopolizes the market for email clients on its devices. Apple responded Monday to a court filing from Blix Inc. that pointed to a report from Democrats on the House's antitrust subcommittee last week calling for legislative and policy reforms to help rein in Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google. Blix noted the report cites its own experience along with "many others" in its findings on Apple's monopoly power and the anticompetitive effects of...

