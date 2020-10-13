Inventors Say They're Not Trying To 'Hijack' PTAB Denials Suit

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 11:23 PM EDT) -- Inventor group U.S. Inventor has told a judge that its bid to force the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to set rules enshrining a practice of refusing to review patents when a district court trial is looming is not an attempt to "hijack" a suit by Apple and others challenging the practice. In a filing Monday, the group argued that its request to intervene in the tech titans' suit is simply an attempt to protect the rights of inventors, which U.S. Inventor said "came under sharp and direct threat" when Apple, Google, Cisco and Intel sued to block the so-called NHK-Fintiv...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS