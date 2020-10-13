Basquiat Ownership Row Delayed As Injunction Deal Falters

Law360, London (October 13, 2020, 10:07 PM BST) -- The ongoing saga surrounding the ownership of a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting was delayed further on Tuesday after a deal to keep the painting in New Jersey while the dispute moves forward fell apart at the last minute. Alan Johns QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, said that investment holding company Satfinance Investments Ltd.'s application for an injunction pending an appeal should be heard by a regular High Court judge as soon as possible after "a surprise change of circumstances" in proceedings over the value of the artwork titled "Humidity." Satfinance is appealing a May decision barring it from...

