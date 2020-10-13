Trump Again Asks Justices To Halt Vance Tax Subpoena

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court again on Tuesday to halt enforcement of a grand jury subpoena for his tax and other records issued by the Manhattan district attorney's office. President Donald Trump's appeal to the Supreme Court follows a Second Circuit panel's decision last week to grant a dismissal of his challenge to subpoenas issued to his accounting firm. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Trump attorneys filed with the Supreme Court an emergency application for a stay pending the filing and answer to a petition for the justices to consider the case, arguing that the district court failed to go through the proper...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS