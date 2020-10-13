Uber, Lyft Urge Appeals Court To Keep Drivers As Contractors

Law360, San Francisco (October 13, 2020, 11:19 PM EDT) -- Uber and Lyft urged a California appellate panel to overturn a preliminary injunction requiring them to reclassify drivers as employees, saying during a hearing Tuesday that complying would be overly burdensome, while the government argued that companies unable to operate without breaking the law should reconsider their business models. Uber warned the appellate panel that affirming California Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman's August preliminary injunction, which has been put on ice while this appeal is pending, could result in the termination of hundreds of thousands of drivers' contracts, upending a chunk of the economy. "People aren't going to magically become employees,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS