Haagen-Dazs Maker Hit With False Ad Suit Over Chocolate

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The makers of Haagen-Dazs ice cream were hit with a proposed class action in New York federal court on Tuesday over allegations that its ice cream bars are falsely advertised as being dipped in milk chocolate despite the presence of vegetable oil among their ingredients. According to the complaint, led by named plaintiff Lauren Yu, Froneri US Inc. hides vegetable oils on the back of the box under the smaller ingredients label, while proclaiming on the front that the bars are dipped in "rich milk chocolate." Consumers expect that "milk chocolate" will only contain ingredients like cacao, dairy ingredients and other...

