Wendy's, Hilton Cos. Sue Insurer Over $40M Virus Losses

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A group of companies that own more than 120 Wendy's, TGI Friday's, Marriott and Hilton franchises hit a Zurich American Insurance Co. subsidiary with a suit Tuesday in New Jersey federal court, saying the insurance company should cover more than $40 million in losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Briad Group provides branding for the restaurants and hospitality franchise companies, which have been devastated by the pandemic, according to the complaint, but when they filed an insurance claim after suffering more than $40 million in damages from being forced to close, American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. refused to indemnify...

