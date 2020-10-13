Lyft Shouldn't Arbitrate NJ Wage Suit Yet, Judge Says

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey magistrate judge recommended Tuesday that a federal court deny Lyft Inc.'s bid to arbitrate a driver's proposed wage class action, reasoning that more findings are needed to determine if federal arbitration law applies to the drivers he seeks to represent. In a report and recommendation, U.S. Magistrate Joseph A. Dickson invoked the Third Circuit's holding last year in Singh v. Uber Technologies that parties should be entitled to discovery on the question of arbitrability. The Federal Arbitration Act doesn't apply to workers who traverse state lines, and it isn't clear from Renier Gonzalez's complaint if the members of the...

