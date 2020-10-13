Amazon Delivery Drivers Can't Pursue OT Suit As A Group

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT) -- Amazon delivery drivers can't collectively pursue claims that the retail giant shorted them on overtime pay, a Washington federal judge has ruled, saying the suit's lead plaintiff couldn't point to a nationwide pay policy that could bind the drivers' claims. U.S. District Judge James Robart on Oct. 9 rejected a motion by named plaintiff Brady Edmonds to issue notice to similarly situated delivery drivers that they could opt into his suit alleging that Amazon and various affiliated entities flouted the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to properly pay its drivers overtime. Edmonds, who had sought to represent a nationwide collective...

