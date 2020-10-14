Snell & Willner Won't Be DQ'd From EB-5 Project Fight

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has declined to disqualify Snell & Wilmer LLP from a suit in which Chinese investors seek to recoup the millions they sunk into a condo project under the EB-5 visa program, finding that the firm adequately handled potential conflict of interest issues. Investors effectively created the conflict for the firm after they amended their complaint against Colorado Regional Center Project Solaris LLLP, its former general partner Colorado Regional Center I LLC and other defendants, changing their claims from being direct to being derivative, according to Tuesday's order by U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore. The change led Snell...

