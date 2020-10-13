Ghislaine Maxwell's Bid To Seal Depo Resonates In 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (October 13, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel offered measured support Tuesday for Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein charged with helping the deceased financier abuse underage girls, in Maxwell's challenge to an order calling for the release of a deposition at the heart of her case. Circuit Judge Rosemary Pooler, who was joined by Circuit Judges José A. Cabranes and Reena Raggi, seemed sympathetic – at least in theory – during 2.5 hours virtual arguments during which Maxwell's lawyers pushed for reversal of Manhattan U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska's decision to unseal her 2016 civil deposition related to Epstein. The deposition...

