Key Issues In Potential High Court Fraudulent Transfer Case

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 5, the U.S. Supreme Court called for the solicitor general's views on a petition for a writ of certiorari in the case Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas v. Robert R. McCormick Foundation et al.[1] That petition seeks review of a decision which interpreted Section 546(e) of the Bankruptcy Code to bar constructive fraudulent transfer claims whenever a financial institution takes part in the challenged transfer.[2] The call for the solicitor general's input makes it much more likely that the court will take up an important open question about Section 546(e)'s scope. And that question pits the goal of allowing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS