Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Seeks To Restore Judgment Nixed By 9th Circ. Over Liu

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a California federal judge on Tuesday to largely restore a $15.5 million judgment reversed by the Ninth Circuit earlier this year in light of a high court ruling on the regulator's disgorgement powers.

A panel of federal appellate judges said in August that while they did not see an error in U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson's imposition of $6 million in penalties against each of two individuals accused of duping foreign investors in an EB-5 visa scheme, the judge had not explained his reasoning enough to allow for any "meaningful review" on appeal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!