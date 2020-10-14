SEC Seeks To Restore Judgment Nixed By 9th Circ. Over Liu

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a California federal judge on Tuesday to largely restore a $15.5 million judgment reversed by the Ninth Circuit earlier this year in light of a high court ruling on the regulator's disgorgement powers. A panel of federal appellate judges said in August that while they did not see an error in U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson's imposition of $6 million in penalties against each of two individuals accused of duping foreign investors in an EB-5 visa scheme, the judge had not explained his reasoning enough to allow for any "meaningful review" on appeal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS