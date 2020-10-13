Justices Won't Revive Dems' Emoluments Suit Against Trump

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to revive an attempt by more than 200 congressional Democrats to sue President Donald Trump over his private businesses accepting payments from foreign governments, which they say is a violation of the Constitution's emoluments clause. The high court's refusal to take up the case has left in place a D.C. Circuit panel's February order that unanimously reversed a lower court's holding that Democrats have legal standing to sue to enforce the Constitution's anti-corruption emoluments provision, which prohibits federal officials from collecting payments from foreign governments without the approval of Congress. As is typical when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS