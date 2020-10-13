Pay No Attention To Trump's 'Declassify' Tweets, DOJ Says

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 11:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a D.C. federal judge Tuesday to ignore President Donald Trump's tweets that he "fully authorized the total declassification" of documents related to the Russia investigation and Hillary Clinton's emails, saying that tweets are not actual orders and it has received no orders on the topic. The DOJ said that the president's tweets — despite their forceful tone — are not direct orders to declassify any specific information at issue in the lawsuit brought by nonprofit civil liberties group Electronic Privacy Information Center, BuzzFeed News and investigative reporter Jason Leopold seeking the public release of a...

