Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Firm Wants To Ax Malpractice Suit Over Truck Fire Insurance

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Rawle & Henderson LLP has asked a New Jersey federal court to toss an insurance company's more than $1.5 million malpractice suit alleging the firm failed to preserve a coverage claim against another insurer in settling suits over a tractor-trailer fire, saying the firm had no such obligation.

In seeking to dismiss Sentry Select Insurance Co.'s action against them, Rawle & Henderson and firm attorney Delia Clark on Tuesday said they were retained by the insurer to represent certain defendants in the underlying matters and did not owe a duty to the business to preserve the coverage claim and a property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!