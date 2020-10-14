Firm Wants To Ax Malpractice Suit Over Truck Fire Insurance

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Rawle & Henderson LLP has asked a New Jersey federal court to toss an insurance company's more than $1.5 million malpractice suit alleging the firm failed to preserve a coverage claim against another insurer in settling suits over a tractor-trailer fire, saying the firm had no such obligation. In seeking to dismiss Sentry Select Insurance Co.'s action against them, Rawle & Henderson and firm attorney Delia Clark on Tuesday said they were retained by the insurer to represent certain defendants in the underlying matters and did not owe a duty to the business to preserve the coverage claim and a property...

