LA County To Pay $14M To End Immigrant Detainee Suit

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 12:16 AM EDT) -- Los Angeles County has agreed to pay $14 million to end a class action alleging the LA County Sheriff's Department unlawfully detained 18,500 based on warrantless requests from federal immigration authorities, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California said Tuesday. The LA County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the settlement, which would provide class members with anywhere from $250 to $25,000, based on how long they were held and other circumstances, the ACLU chapter said. "Let this settlement be a wake-up call to all those law enforcement agencies around the country that today continue to jail people unlawfully...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS