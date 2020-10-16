A Justice Barrett Could Bring Clarity To Property Rights Law

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Judge Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court, for a reason, to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as an associate justice. As other commenters have noted, a Justice Barrett is expected to move the court to the right on a wide range of issues, including health care, gun control and abortion. But what is far less clear at this point is how a Justice Barrett would influence or alter the court's property rights jurisprudence. At this point, Judge Barrett's record on property rights is thin. A U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit opinion decided on Aug....

