2 High Court Cases Highlight Comity Principles

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A number of recent decisions grapple with the concept of comity in English law where there are concurrent English and foreign proceedings, including National Bank of Kazakhstan v. Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV[1] and RiverRock Securities Ltd. v. International Bank of St. Petersburg.[2] The decisions are a powerful restatement of the flexibility of comity, and a useful reminder that comity might require the English court to exercise judicial restraint, even where its assistance has been sought by foreign courts. Comity is a concept often relied on by litigants, but rarely analyzed in detail in submission or judgments, and so developments...

