Calif. Says Trump Overstepped On National Fuel Standard

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- California and a coalition of states and public interests groups have faulted the federal government's reasoning for rescinding a Clean Air Act waiver that allowed California to set its own vehicle greenhouse gas standards and run a zero-emission vehicle program, arguing that the Trump administration's actions are illegal. The California-led coalition said in a reply brief on Tuesday that the Trump administration went too far and that the state needed the authority to set its own standards to combat the increasing threat of climate change that is harming California. Congress said standards should be set by both the U.S. Environmental Protection...

