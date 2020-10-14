Orrick-Led Car Rental Platform Fueled With $140M Round

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- SoftBank-backed carsharing service Getaround, represented by Orrick, said Wednesday that new investors — including a firm launched by LinkedIn's co-founder and the founder of game developer Zynga — joined its $140 million financing round led by investor PeopleFund. The San Francisco-based Getaround said the Series E funding round brings its fundraising total to $600 million as the company said it's gearing up for growth by increasing its board and hiring new executives after an initial decline in use earlier in the coronavirus pandemic. This latest financing follows the $300 million the company raised in a Series D round led by Softbank...

