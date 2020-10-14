FWS Can't Save Texas LNG Project Review, 5th Circ. Told

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups doubled down on their bid to halt progress on a liquefied natural gas terminal and pipeline in Texas they allege poses risks to endangered ocelots, telling the Fifth Circuit that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's review of the impacts is irreparably flawed and must be vacated. The Tuesday filing from the Sierra Club and Defenders of Wildlife marked the end of briefing in the Fifth Circuit, where the petition for review was filed by the environmental groups in April. The groups have challenged the sufficiency of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Biological Opinion and Incidental Take Statements...

