Farmworker Union Sues USDA Over Canceled Wage Survey

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- United Farm Workers and the UFW Foundation filed suit Tuesday in California federal court challenging the U.S. Department of Agriculture's "abrupt and unjustified decision" to stop conducting a survey used by the U.S. Department of Labor to set wage rates for farm workers. To protect the 2.5 million farmworkers who produce the country's food supply, the USDA, DOL and other agencies rely on data from the Farm Labor Survey to set market-rate wages for both U.S. and migrant workers, but last month, the USDA suddenly announced it was immediately suspending the survey, according to the complaint. The DOL also relies on...

