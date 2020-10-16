Kilpatrick Townsend Adds Life Sciences Team From DLA Piper

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP has landed a life sciences patent litigation team that includes four litigators from DLA Piper who bring a wide array of experience in biopharmaceutical patent law, the firm announced recently. The new team includes April Abele Isaacson, Brian David O'Reilly, Michael Enzo Furrow and Erica W. Kuo from DLA Piper, and Abby Markeson, who recently was at Fitzpatrick Cella Harper & Scinto in New York. Many of the members of the team have worked together before DLA Piper, while Isaacson also practiced at a previous iteration of Kilpatrick Townsend from 2002 to 2007. "We have an...

