Starbucks Ties Executive Pay To Racial Diversity Targets

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Starbucks committed Wednesday to tying executive compensation to increasing minority representation at the company, with its top executive saying the company's goal is to have people of color holding at least 30% of its corporate positions and 40% of its retail and manufacturing positions in the U.S. by 2025. In addition to tying executive compensation to its diversity goals, Starbucks said it will implement anti-bias training and offer executive mentoring programs for employees of color. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) The coffee behemoth is the latest company to set new diversity goals in response to a wave of Black Lives Matter...

