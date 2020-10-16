Who Objected To $2B In Cum-Ex Trades? Not The Lawyers​

Law360, London (October 16, 2020, 9:08 PM BST) -- If something is rotten in the state of Denmark's tax collection, it's the result of a cock-up, not a crime. That's what Sanjay Shah thinks, anyway. Danish authorities have accused the London-born, Dubai-based financier of masterminding a £1.5 billion ($2 billion) plot to cheat the country's tax collector. Sanjay Shah is accused of masterminding a £1.5 billion ($2 billion) plot to cheat Denmark's tax collector. (Greg Allen) In an interview with Law360, Shah said he has done nothing wrong, insisting he was able to earn millions from an elaborate dividend trading strategy known as cum-ex by exploiting a perfectly legal loophole...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS