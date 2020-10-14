J&J Keeps Pushing For Destruction Of Asbestos ERISA Suit

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson has urged a New Jersey federal judge to ax allegations the company violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and endangered workers' retirement savings by hiding the presence of asbestos in its baby powder for decades, saying three ex-workers haven't proved the alleged cover-up worsened the stock drop that occurred when the information came out. U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson should stand by her April finding that former J&J employees Michael Perrone, Tom Tarantino and Rochelle Rosen didn't show how earlier disclosure would have protected workers' retirement savings, which were kept in company stock, J&J argued in a...

