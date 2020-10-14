DynCorp Can't Get Ex-CEO's $9.2M Severance Reimbursed

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals has determined that not all of DynCorp's $9.2 million severance payments to its former CEO were reimbursable under a defense logistics support contract, saying that they exceeded the allowable amount under federal regulations. A three-judge panel said that the portion of former CEO Steven Gaffney's severance payments that are based on salary and bonus amounts that exceed statutory caps are not allowable under a U.S. Army Logistics Civil Augmentation Program IV, or LOGCAP IV, contract. Because DynCorp's severance payments to Gaffney were based on his salary, which exceeded the statutory cap all five years...

