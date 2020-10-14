Fox Rothschild Adds Litigator From Transactional Firm

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has hired away a shareholder from Shapiro Blasi Wasserman & Hermann PA to bolster the firm's litigation department at its West Palm Beach office. David J. DePiano, 37, who joined Fox Rothschild as a partner on Monday, told Law360 on Tuesday that a good reputation, a bigger national platform, and Fox Rothschild's diverse range of services brought him to the new position. "It's nice to be with a group of people, obviously, that have a very good reputation and helps to make you look good when everyone around you does," DePiano said in the interview. Prior to joining...

