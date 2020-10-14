New York Judge Tosses Equity Bancshares Investor Suit

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in New York on Wednesday tossed out a proposed class action against Equity Bancshares Inc., finding the holding company's investors hadn't shored up claims that the company engaged in an "extend and pretend" scheme involving $29.5 million it loaned to a struggling pizza chain and cupcake company. In the opinion and order, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan dismissed the suit with prejudice, saying the investors hadn't pointed out examples of the company lying in a way that would support their claim of fraud in connection with the eventual bankruptcy of Equity Bancshares debtors Gigi's Cupcakes and Mr....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS