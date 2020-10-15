Gimlet Tells 2nd Circ. To Uphold TM Win Over 'Reply All'

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Spotify's Gimlet Media is urging the Second Circuit to uphold its win in a trademark fight over its popular "Reply All" podcast, saying there's no likelihood of confusion with another company that "failed as a startup" long before Gimlet began using the same name. In a filing Wednesday, Gimlet asked the appeals court to affirm a New York federal judge's February ruling that dismissed a trademark lawsuit filed by software developer Reply All Corp. on the grounds that people were unlikely to confuse conversation software with podcasts. Reply All Corp. has argued that the district court "misunderstood its services" and ignored...

