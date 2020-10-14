Full Texas Court Mostly Affirms $14.1M Med Mal Verdict

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- An en banc Texas appellate court on Wednesday largely upheld a $14.1 million award in a suit accusing a doctor of botching a woman's care following gastric bypass surgery which caused permanent brain damage, saying certain evidence was properly admitted. In a 4-2 en banc ruling, the full Fourth Court of Appeals affirmed a Bexar County verdict in favor of patient Jo Ann Puente in a suit accusing Dr. Jesus Virlar and his employer, Gonzaba Medical Group, of providing negligent treatment of Puente's complications suffered weeks after she had gastric bypass surgery in late 2011, which caused her to suffer permanent...

