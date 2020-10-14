Former Wine Website Owners Fight Over Sale In Fraud Suit

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Georgia man who bought the website wines.com argued in federal court on Wednesday that the plain language of the sale agreement defeats the former owner's claims that she was swindled into letting it go for $50,000. In oral arguments, Khuram Dhanani asked U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg to toss the suit brought against him and his company Digital Equity LLC in May by California resident Jacklyn Wilferd. Dhanani said he legitimately bought wines.com off Wilferd for $50,000 in July 2018 and has since sold it for about $200,000 to Brent Oxley, the founder of Houston-based web services provider HostGator....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS